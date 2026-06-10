Assam set for global export boost as new trade pacts unlock markets

Guwahati: India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) is unlocking major global opportunities for Assam’s key agricultural, plantation, and forest-based industries. Speaking at an outreach event in Guwahati, Kapil Chaudhary, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, highlighted how recent pacts with nations like the UK and Australia are driving this momentum.

India’s total exports have grown significantly, rising from $468 billion in 2014-15 to $863 billion in 2025-26. To sustain this trajectory, the government has launched a ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission running until 2031, which aims to boost tech-enabled international market linkages.

While tea remains Assam's primary export, commodities like petroleum, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are gaining global traction. The state's rubber sector is also thriving, now ranking as India’s third-largest natural rubber producer with 50,000 hectares under cultivation. Notably, Assam hosts the world's first genetically modified rubber variety tailored for the regional climate.

The Rubber Board’s INROAD project, a collaboration with tyre manufacturers, has expanded plantations across the Northeast and West Bengal, benefiting over two lakh growers and positioning local businesses to capitalise on these newly accessible international trade avenues.