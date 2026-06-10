Three Women Held for Attempted Sale of 60 Defused Grenades in Manipur

Manipur: The Manipur Police and the security forces have arrested two alleged insurgents linked to a banned outfits and three other women who were reportedly attempting to sell a large quantity of defused hand grenades to a scrap dealer

As per the police team, the three women were identified as Hajara Bibi aged 60, Ibem aged around 38 and Imem aged 50 were all arrested at Chingamakha Phuramakhong in Imphal West district. The arrests followed specific intelligence tips indicating that a consignment of decommissioned explosive materials was being offered for sale.

A joint team from Singjamei Police Station, assisted by forensic experts, intercepted the suspects and recovered a sack weighing around 20kg containing nearly 60 halved hand grenades. In the investigation it was revealed that the explosives had been turned inactive, with the detonators and explosive substances already removed.

Moreover, in a separate counter-insurgency operation in Imphal East district, security forces arrested an alleged operative of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba). The accused, Haobijam Haridas Singh, also known as Khongnang aged around 43, and a resident of Wangoo Sagang Bazar, was also arrested near the JNIMS Main Gate in Porompat.

The Police forces said all those arrested, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Police team said efforts are continuing to dismantle insurgent networks and curb illegal activities across the state.