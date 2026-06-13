Assam Set to Become Northeast India’s Premier Trade and Logistics Hub, Declares CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that Assam is rapidly transforming into a major trade, commerce, and logistics epicentre for Northeast India.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state’s strategic geographic position makes it the natural gateway to both the northeastern states and the wider South East Asian markets. To capitalise on this, the state government has aggressively ramped up capital expenditure to build world-class infrastructure.

Key infrastructure pushes driving this economic transition include:

Network Expansion: The extensive widening of national highways and regional corridors to handle heavy freight traffic.

Logistics Infrastructure: The development of major industrial hubs, container depots, and specialised economic zones across the state.

The Jogighopa Milestone: Progress on India’s first International Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jogighopa, which seamlessly integrates rail, road, and river transport networks.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that these structural changes are designed to slash transportation overheads, attract private investments, and create thousands of jobs for local youths, effectively integrating Assam into global supply chains.