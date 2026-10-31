Assam Sets Up India’s First Public-Sector Proton Beam Therapy Centre at GMCH

Guwahati: The state of Assam has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Belgium-based IBA to establish India’s first proton beam therapy centre in the public healthcare sector at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The proposed facility, estimated to cost Rs 600 crore, is expected to become operational within the next three years. Proton beam therapy is one of the most advanced forms of radiation-based cancer treatment, using highly precise beams to target tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Announcing the development, Sarma said the initiative aimed to make advanced cancer treatment more accessible and affordable. He noted that proton beam therapy had so far been available only at private hospitals in India, where treatment costs could reach Rs 50 lakh.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project would involve minimal capital expenditure for the state, helping keep treatment costs relatively low. He added that the facility would particularly benefit children and other patients for whom the treatment is suitable.

Highlighting the state's broader cancer-care initiatives, Sarma said 17 cancer hospitals were being developed across Assam, of which 12 were already functional. He also pointed to continued investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical personnel and community-level outreach programmes.

The proposed centre is expected to strengthen Assam's cancer-care facilities and enhance its potential as a medical tourism destination for patients from the Northeast and neighbouring countries, including Bhutan and Bangladesh.