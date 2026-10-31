Guwahati Airport Approved as Export Point for Agarwood Chips and Oil

Guwahati: In a major boost to Assam’s agarwood industry, the Union government has approved Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati as an authorised export point for agarwood chips and agarwood oil.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development, stating that the decision would improve profitability for farmers and simplify logistical arrangements for producers and exporters associated with the industry.

The approval happens after a request made by Sarma to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Confirming the decision, Goyal said the Narendra Modi-led government had approved Guwahati airport as an export point for both agarwood products.

Welcoming the move, Sarma showcased Assam’s position as a leading producer of agarwood, which enjoys considerable demand in international markets. He said the airport’s designation would provide significant relief to lakhs of people whose livelihoods are linked to the industry.

Goyal also described the decision as a major logistical boost for Assam and the wider Northeast, adding that it would bring potential export markets closer to local producers and exporters.

The approval is expected to streamline export procedures and reduce logistical challenges involved in transporting agarwood chips and oil to international destinations. It could also strengthen market access for farmers, traders and exporters, creating further opportunities for growth in Assam’s agarwood sector.