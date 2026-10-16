Assam: Seven-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Hit By Tipper In Cachar

Guwahati: A seven-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a speeding tipper in Assam’s Cachar district on the morning of Friday , as Durga Puja celebrations began with Maha Shashti. The incident took place in the Fulertal area of Lakhipur along National Highway 37, which connects Silchar with Imphal. The deceased, identified as Ritika Das, was a resident of Devipur village under Lakhipur police station.

As per reports, Today morning, Ritika had accompanied her mother to Fulertal . She reportedly moved a short distance away from her mother and was attempting to cross the road when the speeding vehicle struck her.

The tipper reportedly continued for some distance before becoming stranded by the roadside. The driver allegedly attempted to flee but was caught by passers-by. Ritika was initially taken to a nearby private hospital. However, given the severity of her injuries, she was shifted by ambulance to Sarumahanand Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Lakhipur police seized the vehicle and detained the driver for questioning. The child’s body has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has plunged Ritika’s family and residents of Devipur and Fulertal into mourning amid the Durga Puja festivities.