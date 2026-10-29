Assam: Silchar–Guwahati Express Engine Trolley Derails

Guwahati: The Railway services in hill section were disrupted today morning, after the front trolley of the locomotive of the Silchar–Guwahati Express (Train No. 15616) derailed near Badarpur Barak Bridge. As per information, the derailment occurred around 8.50 am between Badarpur and Sukritipur railway stations. No casualties have been reported so far.

After the derailment, the Guwahati–Silchar Express (Train No. 15516) was cancelled, while several other trains operating through the hill section were detained at various stations, affecting rail connectivity in the region.

Indian Railway department have initiated restoration work at the site to clear the affected section and resume normal train operations. The restoration process is expected to be completed by today evening.

The disruption has affected passengers travelling between Guwahati and Silchar, as well as those using other rail services through the hill section. Passengers have been advised to check official railway announcements for the latest updates on train cancellations, delays and the resumption of services before beginning their journeys.

Further details regarding the cause of the derailment and the restoration of normal rail services are awaited from the railway authorities.