Guwahati: Four-Year-Old Child Abducted from Bed in Panjabari

Guwahati: A four-year-old child was allegedly abducted from a bed at early morning of 29th October in Guwahati’s Panjabari area around 4:00am, The incident took place in Lane No. 16 of Juripar in Panjabari, where an unidentified miscreant allegedly entered a house with the intention of committing theft before abducting the child from the bed.

As per information, the incident occurred at wee hours while the child was sleeping. The circumstances surrounding the abduction remain unclear, and the motive behind the kidnapping has not yet been established.

CCTV footage has reportedly captured visuals of the person allegedly involved in the incident. The footage is expected to assist the authorities in identifying and tracing the suspect.

At the time of filing this report, the child had not been found. Further details regarding the identity of the child, the family’s account of the incident and any police action taken in connection with the case were awaited.