Assam Skaters Bring Glory To India With Medal-Winning Performances In Indonesia

ASSAM: Assam is proud to have the young talents in its team who made the nation proud while participating in the International Skating Championship 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 29th May to 31st May. Three skaters from Assam, representing the team India, performed their skills against the skaters of different countries of Asia and took home some great achievement back home.

Navhyam Nihan Borah of Guwahati was one of the highlights in the Under-11 Boys Standard Inline category, winning a silver medal in the 400m rink race. He was also in the semi-finals of the 300m event, just missing out on a podium place. In the 500m event, Navhyam made it through the heats and semi-finals of the event only to miss the final. He also competed in team relay of 1800m with the skaters from other states of the country and the Indian team finished in the fifth position.

Another promising skater from Guwahati, Rudra Sharma, added to Assam’s medal tally by claiming a bronze medal in the 400-metre race in the same category. Although he competed strongly in the 500-metre, 1,000-metre and team relay events, he narrowly missed qualification in the preliminary rounds.

Riyan Patra was in the Under-16 (Junior Boys) Quad Skating section where he missed out on a place in the medal finals in the 500 and 1,000 metre individual events. However, he was one of Indian's gold medal winners in the team relay, where he and the team won the gold.

The championship featured participants from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Myanmar, providing valuable international exposure to the young athletes. Their selection for the event came after outstanding performances at the National Skating Championship held earlier this year.

Despite limited infrastructure and technical support, the Assam skaters demonstrated exceptional talent and determination. Their achievements highlight the immense potential of the state's sporting talent and underscore the need for greater investment in skating facilities and training support.

The sporting community has congratulated the young athletes on their success and looks forward to seeing them achieve even greater milestones in the future.