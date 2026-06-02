Assam To Plant 1 Crore Saplings On World Environment Day

Guwahati: Assam government is planning a grand plantation exercise in the state on the day of World Environment Day- 5th June, in a significant step towards the conservation of the environment and development of the state in a sustainable manner. The initiative aims to plant 1 crore saplings with the active involvement of over 35 lakh women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Speaking about the plantation drive, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora said that the intention behind the plantation drive is to show commitment of the Assam government towards ensuring ecological balance and environmental sustainability. He pointed out that since the inception of the Sarkata organization under the leadership of the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam has been putting continuous efforts to protect the environment through the creation of large forest areas, reclaimed forest lands, utilization of forest resources for clean energy and the use of modern technology for forest conservation.

To review the preparations for the big campaign, Bora attended a high-level conference in Guwahati with the top officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department. The Environment and Forest Department officials also joined the meeting to evaluate the implementation plan and ensure the programme is implemented smoothly.

During the review, the minister asked the officials to take all the necessary steps for the effective plantation drive in the state. He stressed the need for the active involvement of the public and strong monitoring systems to ensure that the program has the maximum impact.

The meeting also discussed the current programmes under the P&RD Department such as flagship programme of Lakhpati Baideo for improving the rural livelihood and economic empowerment of women.

Additional Chief Secretary of the P&RD Department Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, ASRLM Mission Director Kuntalmoni Sarma Bordoloi and ASRLM State Project Managers Anindita Deka and Nabajit Bharali and other officials of the department participated in the meeting. Hirdesh Mishra, Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, also attended the talks.

The state-wide plantation drive is expected to become one of Assam's largest environmental campaigns, reinforcing the government's vision of a greener and more sustainable future.