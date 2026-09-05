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Assam: Son Kills Father with Machete in Tamulpur

The exact circumstances leading to the murder remain unclear
Guwahati: Son Kills Father with Machete in Tamulpur
Guwahati: Son Kills Father with Machete in Tamulpur
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Guwahati: Today, a  murder has been reported from Dongargaon in the Nagrijuli area of Tamulpur, where a man allegedly died after being attacked with a machete by his own son. The deceased has been identified as Parama Deka.As per report, the incident took place on Wednesday . Reports suggest that the accused son allegedly attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon, causing serious injuries. Despite the attack, the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

The incident reportedly occurred  after an alleged prolonged period of severe mental harassment faced by the father. There are also suspicions that the son may have committed the act due to his own mental health-related difficulties, although this has not been independently confirmed.

The incident has raised concerns among family members and people of that area.

Further details regarding the murder motive  and other details are awaited.

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