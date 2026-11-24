Guwahati: Five people sustained severe burn injuries in a suspected LPG cylinder blast that triggered a fire during Vishnu Puja preparations at Bhawanipur, Ward No. 3, Sonari, in Assam's Charaideo district, on Tuesday afternoon, 24th November

A fire broke out at Bhawanipur, Ward No. 3, Sonari, on the afternoon of November 24 while prasad was being prepared for Vishnu Puja.

The incident left five people with severe burn injuries. The injured were identified as Samir Das, Sandhya Das, Minati Das, Chandni Ghosh and Manisha Modi.

As per infornmation by family members who admitted the victims to hospital, a suspected LPG cylinder blast triggered the fire.

However, the exact cause of the incident has not been independently confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the suspected explosion remain unclear based on the available information. The incident occurred in Sonari, located inCharaideo district, during preparations for the religious occasion.

The five injured individuals have been identified as Samir Das, Sandhya Das, Minati Das, Chandni Ghosh and Manisha Modi.

Among them, Samir Das and Sandhya Das, both approximately 35 years old, are reported to have sustained particularly serious injuries.

The five victims suffered severe burns after the fire reportedly broke out during the preparation of prasad.

Family members took the injured to hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the condition of the other three victims have not been provided.

Samir Das and Sandhya Das were shifted to Dibrugarh for advanced medical treatment following the incident. Both are approximately 35 years old and have been identified as the two critically injured victims among the five people affected by the fire.

Family members suspect that an LPG cylinder blast triggered the fire while prasad was being prepared for Vishnu Puja. Further details are awaited.