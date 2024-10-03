Assam State Commission Commissioners for Right to Public Services Take Oath

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal Chand Oswal as the Commissioners for Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services (ASCRTPS) at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan today.

Earlier, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Ravi Kota sought permission of the Governor to start the proceeding of the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Commissioner of ASCRTPS Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary ARTPPG Manita Borgohain along with the senior officers of the State government.