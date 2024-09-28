MoU signed on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s Pratibha Pratsahan Yojana

Guwahati: Giving Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya's initiative for civil service aspirants a final touch, Raj Bhavan Assam on Friday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram in the presence of the Governor at a function held at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam, S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, and Secretary Dr. Kavita Asthana, signed the MoU on behalf of Raj Bhavan, Assam, and Pawan Chintan Dhara Ashram, respectively. The MoU, which is a part of Governor of Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25, is a way forward towards implementing and taking the initiative to its rightful and logical conclusion.

Sharing his vision on the occasion, Governor Acharya said that Assam, like its natural resources, is very rich in its human resources. The youth of the state are very competent, and given the right platform, they will excel and bring laurels to the state. Keeping this vision in mind and giving youth the right platform to excel, Raj Bhavan Assam formulated the scheme, namely Governor Assam's Pratibha Pratsahan Yojana. The governor said that under the scheme, the promising youth of Assam will be provided the right kind of guidance and assistance for coaching for UPSC civil service examinations free of charge.

The governor further said, "This initiative will not only empower the capabilities of our candidates but also assist them in realizing their dreams." Through this scheme, the talented youth of Assam will receive support in building their bright futures, and it will be a significant contribution to the development of the state, the governor exhorted, adding that he expressed hope that the initiative will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth and help them achieve the highest level of success in life, stated a press release.

