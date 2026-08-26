Assam STF Arrests Alleged Shahzad Bhatti Network Operative in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has made another arrest in its probe into the alleged activities of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), apprehending a 21-year-old man from Hailakandi district on Wednesday.

The suspect was picked up from Ramnathpur during a coordinated operation involving the STF and Hailakandi Police. Investigators reportedly traced his alleged links to the network while following leads that emerged after the arrest of three suspected operatives in July.

The three earlier arrests were made in Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts on July 25 as part of the investigation into the suspected network.

Police said documents were recovered from the latest suspect following his arrest. The materials are being examined as investigators work to establish the extent of his alleged association with the group.

The operation is part of the STF’s continuing crackdown on networks suspected of having links with extremist and anti-national activities.

A government statement has described the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a Pakistan-based terror syndicate allegedly connected to attacks involving grenades, IEDs and petrol bombs, as well as targeted killings in various parts of the country.

Investigators have also alleged that the network recruits local associates for reconnaissance activities, including gathering information on police, defence and religious establishments and placing surveillance cameras at strategic locations.

The latest arrest is expected to provide investigators with further leads into the network’s alleged operations and local links. Further investigation is underway.