Centre Releases Rs 139.78 Crore to Assam Under RKVY for Agriculture Development

Guwahati: The Centre has released the second instalment of Rs 139.785 crore to Assam under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) to support agriculture-related development activities in the state.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday welcomed the release, thanking Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the initiative.

Hazarika said the financial assistance reflects the continued support of the Central government towards strengthening Assam’s agricultural sector and improving the welfare of farmers.

According to the minister, the funds will help accelerate various agriculture-related development works across the state and are expected to provide direct benefits to farming communities.

He also highlighted the importance of continued coordination between the Centre and the Assam government in advancing the interests of farmers.

Hazarika said the cooperation between the two governments would continue to ensure sustained development of the agricultural sector and strengthen support for farmers in Assam.