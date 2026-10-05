Assam STF Arrests Another Suspect in Alleged Pakistan Espionage Case

Guwahati: Today, a team of Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a person in connection with an alleged espionage case involving the sharing of sensitive information with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative.

The accused has been identified as 39-year-old Ritesh Kumar Singh, a native of Begusarai in Bihar.

As per Assam Police, Singh was detained for questioning from a rented house in Satgaon, Guwahati, during the investigation into STF Police Station Case No. 09/2026. He was subsequently arrested for his alleged involvement in assisting prime accused Abhishek Kumar Singh, who was arrested on Sunday in the same case.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that Ritesh Kumar Singh was allegedly involved in espionage-related activities and had shared sensitive information concerning security forces with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative.

The latest arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged espionage network. Officials are examining the nature of the information allegedly shared and the accused’s links with other individuals connected to the case.

The STF is continuing its probe to establish the full extent of the alleged network and identify any other persons involved.