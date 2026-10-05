Dibrugarh: Daylight Robbery in Tingkhong as Armed Duo Snatch Cash and Jewellery

Guwahati: Today, daylight robbery was reported in Rajgarh, Tingkhong, after two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a bag containing cash and jewellery from the owner of a jewellery shop.

The incident took place outside Sri Santoshi Jewellers when shop owner Shivshankar Shah was preparing to open the store.

As per Shah, the two suspects, wearing helmets and covering their faces, approached him on a motorcycle and allegedly snatched the bag from his hands before fleeing the scene.

The bag reportedly contained between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth more than Rs 10 lakh, keys to the shop’s locker and important account books.

Shah raised an alarm and attempted to chase the suspects, but they managed to escape. The entire incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed near the jewellery shop, providing potential evidence for the investigation.

After the incident, Shah lodged a complaint at the Rajgarh police outpost. Police have launched an investigation to identify and trace the two suspects and recover the stolen items.