Assam: STF Operation Leads to Arrest of Narcotics Peddler

Guwahati: A raid carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police led to the arrest of one Narcotics peddler along with the seizure of suspected narcotics materials as well as a vehicle used by the peddler.

Based on an input, a raid was conducted at the Kaylanpur locality in Hengerabari under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station by STF, Assam on Saturday and a notorious narcotics peddler has been apprehended along with the seizure of a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing registration number AS 01 GA 1759.

Further, during the same raid, the STF team recovered items as follows. 106 nos of vials containing suspected heroin having weight of 138.84 grams, two mobile phones and Rs.5300 in cash.

Bhaskar Kalita aged 30 years, from Anandapur under Dispur Police Station of Kamrup Metropolitan district was arrested. Later on, on being led by him, the team searched his rented house and recovered the following items 107 nos of SPM-PRX Plus containing Tramadol substances total weight of 80 grams, 645 grams of Ganja, Rs. 5400 in cash and 52 nos of empty vials.

Necessary legal actions have been initiated against the accused person.