Assam: STF Operations Leads to Arrest of 3 Narcotics Peddlers

Guwahati: Special Task Force (STF) Assam Police conducted a raid at the Last Gate locality of the city on Tuesday morning, which led to the arrest of a total of three narcotics peddlers.

A raid was conducted at the Last Gate locality under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station by STF Assam in the early morning of Tuesday and a narcotics peddler named Ratan Kumar Singh was arrested during the operation. He is a resident of Natun Bazar on Basistha Road under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station. A soapbox containing suspected heroin weighing 15 grams was recovered from his possession along with Rs 2200 in cash. A Honda Dio two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 FE 2693 was seized during this operation.

On being interrogated, Ratan Kumar Singh led the STF team to the rented accommodation of one Samsad Alam and recovered more narcotics. A soapbox containing 7.5 grams and 17 vials containing a total of 22.5 grams of suspected heroin was recovered from this address. Rs 17510 in cash and 74 empty vials were also recovered from the mentioned residence. The STF team arrested Samsad Alam alias Eon Raju aged 30 years and Chilarai Path in Basistha along with Pradip Choudhury aged 27 years and resident of Natun Bazar in Basistha during this operation.

Necessary legal actions have been initiated against all three accused persons.