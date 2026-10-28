Assam: STF Seizes Opium Worth Rs 3 Crore Hidden in Vehicle’s Spare Wheel

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) seized 20.432 kg of opium allegedly concealed inside the spare wheel of a Tata Yodha vehicle at Amingaon and arrested the driver, as per report given today. The seized opium is estimated to have a street value of around Rs 3 crore, while its value assessed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is approximately Rs 1 crore.

The operation was conducted after specific intelligence inputs that a consignment of narcotics was being transported from Senapati in Manipur to a neighbouring state via Amingaon.

Acting on the information, STF team intercepted a Tata Yodha bearing registration number AS 01 PC 0730 and searched the vehicle. During the search, they recovered 20 kg and 432 grams of opium allegedly hidden inside its spare wheel.

The driver, identified as Md Shahid Ali aged 42 was arrested in connection with the seizure. He is a resident of Chawul Khowa village under Mukalmua Police Station in Nalbari district.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF.

Legal proceedings are being initiated, while further investigation is underway to determine the consignment’s intended destination and identify others who may be involved in the alleged trafficking network.