Assam Postal Fraud: Multi-Crore Scam Unearthed in Dibrugarh as Family of Agents Flee

Dibrugarh: A massive financial fraud totaling an estimated ₹3 crores has come to light in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. A single family operating as Post Office, bank, and LIC agents allegedly defrauded hundreds of local depositors.

The accused, identified as Ratan Pal, his wife Pallavi Dutta Pal, and his brother Rajiv Pal, allegedly collected fixed deposits and monthly recurring scheme instalments from clients for several years but failed to credit them into official accounts.

The multi-crore misappropriation was discovered after the trio abruptly turned off their phones and absconded with their families during the Durga Puja festival.

Dozens of panicked victims have since swarmed the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station to lodge formal complaints. "They took my lifelong savings, promising secure government returns, but left us completely ruined," an anonymous, distressed elderly victim stated outside the station.

The local police have registered an official FIR and launched a coordinated manhunt to track down the fleeing family members. A senior police official supervising the probe confirmed, "We have initiated a thorough investigation into their bank footprints and are actively raiding suspected hideouts to ensure the victims' hard-earned money is recovered."