Assam: Student Protest Erupts Outside Bijni College Over Fee Hike

Bijni: In Assam’s Chirang district, students staged a protest outside Bijni College on Monday, opposing the hike in undergraduate admission and semester fees and calling for an immediate reconsideration of the revised fee structure.

Student representatives and members of various student organisations from seven colleges across Chirang took part in the protest. They urged the authorities to reconsider the increased fees, stating that the hike could place an additional financial burden on students from economically weaker families.

One of the key demands was a 100 per cent fee waiver for students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The protesting students also sought fee exemption for BPL students who have outstanding fees or backlogs from previous semesters.

The students further demanded a reduction in the admission fee for the seventh semester of the fourth year, arguing that the increased charges could make it difficult for financially disadvantaged students to continue their higher education.

The protesters expressed concern that the revised fee structure could force students from low-income families to discontinue their studies due to financial constraints.

A joint memorandum highlighting their demands was submitted to Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu through the Chirang Deputy Commissioner.

The student representatives appealed to the state government to review the fee structure at the earliest and take a decision in the interest of students, particularly those from economically weaker sections.