India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-XV Begins in Thailand

Guwahati: The Indian Army contingent has departed for Thailand to participate in the 15th edition of the India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE-XV. The exercise will be held from August 18 to 31, 2026, at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani, Thailand.

The exercise aims to strengthen military cooperation between India and Thailand while enhancing the ability of both armies to conduct joint operations in challenging environments.

The Indian Army and Royal Thai Army will field contingents of 85 personnel each. The Indian contingent will primarily comprise troops from the 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army will be represented by personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division.

The company-level exercise will focus on joint operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain, with particular emphasis on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The training programme will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and a final validation exercise. The participating troops will also exchange operational experiences and showcase contemporary equipment and technologies used during joint operations.

Exercise MAITREE, instituted in 2006, serves as an important platform for the Indian and Thai armies to share best practices and strengthen military cooperation. The exercise is expected to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two forces.

The previous edition of MAITREE was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025. The latest edition will further reinforce the longstanding defence partnership and bilateral relations between India and Thailand.