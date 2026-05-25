Assam Tables UCC Bill in Assembly, Proposes Ban on Polygamy and Mandatory Registration of Marriages, Live-in Relationships

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday tabled the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill in the state Assembly, proposing a sweeping overhaul of personal laws by banning polygamy, making registration of marriages and live-in relationships compulsory, and introducing a uniform framework governing marriage, divorce and succession across communities, while exempting Scheduled Tribes from its ambit.

Tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the legislation seeks to establish a single civil legal framework for all residents of Assam irrespective of religion, replacing multiple religion-based personal laws with a uniform code aimed at ensuring “absolute equality and gender justice.”

One of the key highlights of the Bill is the complete prohibition of bigamy and polygamy. Under the proposed law, such offences would attract punishment under Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, with imprisonment extending up to seven years. The Bill also mandates compulsory registration of all marriages and divorces within 60 days before a Sub-Registrar, failing which a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be imposed.

The legislation retains the legal age of marriage at 21 years for men and 18 years for women. However, it simultaneously preserves cultural and religious diversity by allowing marriages to be solemnized through any recognized traditional or religious ceremony, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Nikah, Holy Union and Anand Karaj.

The Bill introduces uniform grounds for divorce across communities, including cruelty, desertion and mutual consent. It also states that custody of children below five years would ordinarily remain with the mother during separation proceedings.

In a major reform concerning inheritance, the proposed UCC creates a gender-equal order of succession among Class-I heirs, including spouse, children and parents. It also grants every adult of sound mind the legal right to execute a written and witnessed Will for testamentary succession.

The proposed legislation also brings live-in relationships under a formal legal structure for the first time in Assam. Couples in live-in relationships would be required to register their union within one month. Importantly, children born out of such relationships would be considered legitimate under law, while deserted partners would gain legal standing to seek maintenance through courts.

Failure to register a live-in relationship may attract imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of Rs 10,000, while concealment of material facts or furnishing false information during registration may lead to imprisonment and financial penalties.

The Bill further prescribes punishment for child marriage, forced marriage, fraudulent marriage through coercion or concealment, unlawful divorce practices and marriages within prohibited relationships unless protected by valid customs. Fraudulent marriages could invite imprisonment up to seven years along with fines.

The proposed law also repeals the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Act, 2024, as part of efforts to streamline the state's legal framework. However, it contains a savings clause protecting polygamous marriages solemnized before the enforcement of the UCC.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons attached to the Bill, the proposed legislation aims to “consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships.”

The introduction of the Bill triggered protests from opposition parties, including the Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, which demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before the legislation is taken up for passage.

If enacted, Assam would become one of the few states in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code framework after Uttarakhand, marking a major political and legal milestone in the state’s governance agenda.