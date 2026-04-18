Assam Minister Atul Bora Extends Nangal Bihu Greetings

Guwahati: Assam Minister Atul Bora said the farmers of Nangal have “woven dreams of a golden future with their ploughs,” as he extended greetings on the occasion of Nangal Bihu.
In his message shared on social media, Bora said farmers have “woven dreams of a golden future with their ploughs” and termed Nangal Bihu an inseparable part of Assam’s rural and tea garden culture.
“The farmers of Nangal have woven dreams of a golden future with their ploughs. On the fifth day of the colourful Rongali Bihu, ‘Nangal Bihu’, I extend heart-filled wishes to all,” Bora said.
He added that the occasion reflects respect for agricultural tools and traditions that sustain rural life, particularly among farming communities.
“As an inseparable part of tea life, Nangal Bihu serves as a source of hope and assurance for the farmer Raj, reflecting respect and reverence for the materials used in Nangal and agriculture,” he said.
Extending his wishes for prosperity, the Minister added that the festival should bring peace and happiness to farming households.
“May the prosperous paths of the farmer Raj bloom with joy, bringing peace and prosperity to everyone’s lives—that is my wish on this sacred day,” he said.
Nangal Bihu is traditionally observed as part of the broader Rongali Bihu celebrations, marking the agricultural rhythm of Assamese rural life and honouring farming practices.