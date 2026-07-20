Assam Tea Estates Devastated as Floods Submerge Nazira, Sivasagar

The Tea Association of India (TAI), Assam Branch, expresses deep concern over the unprecedented flood situation that has severely affected the tea-growing areas of Nazira Sub-Division in Sivasagar District after incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in the adjoining State of Nagaland.

The sudden surge of water in the rivers originating from Nagaland resulted in all major rivers flowing above the danger level. The breach of the embankment on the Dorika River further aggravated the situation, causing extensive inundation across the tea estates of the Nazira region.

Almost all tea estates in the affected area have been submerged, with workers' residential quarters, estate hospitals, schools, roads and other essential infrastructure remaining under floodwaters. Thousands of tea workers and their family members have been compelled to leave their homes and seek refuge in factory buildings, managers' bungalows and other elevated structures within the estates.

Among the affected estates, Bamonpookrie Tea Estate has suffered the most severe devastation. In an extraordinary and distressing incident, a pregnant worker delivered a baby inside the factory premises under extremely challenging circumstances as floodwaters made it impossible to reach a medical facility in time. Another expectant mother, who was on the verge of delivery, also required urgent medical attention, highlighting the grave humanitarian challenges faced by the stranded workers.

Despite the adverse conditions, the Management of the affected tea estates extended all possible assistance to the displaced workers by arranging shelter, cooked food, drinking water, essential supplies and emergency support. Estate staff worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers and their families throughout the crisis.

The Tea Association of India also acknowledges and sincerely appreciates the prompt response of the District Administration, Sivasagar, which coordinated rescue operations, facilitated the evacuation of stranded persons and ensured timely medical assistance for those in need. The collaborative efforts of the District Administration, disaster response agencies and the estate managements have played a crucial role in safeguarding lives during this unprecedented natural calamity.

While immediate rescue operations are underway, the humanitarian crisis remains far from over. Restoration of drinking water, electricity, roads, medical services and workers' housing will require sustained support in the coming days. The Tea Association of India urges all concerned authorities to continue relief and rehabilitation efforts on priority so that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

The Tea Association of India stands in solidarity with the affected tea workers and their families and remains committed to working closely with the Government and district authorities in all relief, rehabilitation and recovery initiatives.