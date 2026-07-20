Train Services in Upper Assam Remain Suspended as Dikhow River Floods Railway Tracks

Guwahati : The Train services on key railway sections in Upper Assam have been suspended after the overflowing Dikhow River inundated railway tracks and station infrastructure at Simaluguri, severely disrupting rail connectivity in the region.

As per the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas caused the Dikhow River to overflow, flooding Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district, including the railway station yard and the railway colony. Floodwaters also submerged railway tracks in the Simaluguri area, making train operations unsafe.

In the interest of passenger safety, train movement has been suspended in the Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections until further notice.

The NFR said long-distance trains originating from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangia–Rangapara route. Several local passenger services have also been cancelled or short-terminated owing to the disruption.

Railway department said restoration work will begin as soon as flood conditions improve. Personnel, along with essential materials and equipment, have already been deployed to the affected locations.

Railway department said the flood situation is being monitored round the clock at the highest level. However, they added that the extent of damage to the railway infrastructure can only be assessed after the floodwaters recede.

The disruption comes amid worsening flood conditions across Assam, with rising river levels affecting transport infrastructure and disrupting normal life in several districts.