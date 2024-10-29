Assam: Teaser Released for Upcoming Webseries Scam 2019

Guwahati: Scam 2019, the much-awaited and most anticipated web series which is scheduled to be released during the year end has released its official teaser on Tuesday in Guwahati. The teaser was released by Assamese Superstar Jatin Bora. Maytrayee Goswami, Yankee Parasar, Aabhijeet Sharma, RK, Dhrubajyoti Talukdar and Manik Roy were present at the event.

On the occasion of the teaser release, Aabhijeet Sharma the producer of the web series said, “We are glad to release the teaser of our upcoming web series Scam 2019. We will be releasing the official trailer on the 24th of November on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of APW and the series will be released on the 24th of December 2024 on OTT platform Red Cinemas 18+.”

Red Cinemas 18+ is the first 18+ Assamese OTT platform in the region. The OTT platform will release the web series with multilingual subtitles which will target audiences not only regionally but nationally and internationally (Bangladesh and Middle East) as well. The web series will be available at just Rs 69.

The fictional web series is based on a mischievous and corrupt officer who was appointed to save the identity and culture of a community but instead got involved in the massive scam of the decade which not only resulted in financial losses but also accounted for a physical, emotional and identical crisis of the state. The web series has a star cast list which includes veteran Assamese actor Jatin Bora, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Maytrayee Goswami, Manik Roy, Yankee Parasar, Bhabesh Das, Arsana Pujari and RK among others. The series is directed by RK, the story and produced by Aabhijeet Sharma, the screenplay and dialogues by Bhaskar Deka, Cinematography by Bitul Das, Edited by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta and the Music by Rideep Das.