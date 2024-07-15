Assam: The Railway Police seized Burmese Supari worth Rs 20 lakh in Bongaigaon Railway Station

Bongaigaon: Rs 20 lakhs of Burmese areca nuts is seized at the New Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam by the Railway Police of the Government. The sources said the railway police team has seized suspected items in the inputs of packaged bags.

The number of bags being seized is reported to be 90 bags from the Rajdhani Express

It is worth mentioning that the nuts from Myanmar are banned in India. It is reported to be smuggled often through different modes. The Railway Police of the Central Government has conducted an important operation to seize such illegal smuggling of screa nuts through different sources, in the New Bongaigaon junction of Railway Station district. Thus there is a seizure of a substantial quantity of suspected Burmese supari(betel nut).