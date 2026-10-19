Assam: Three Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Lumding Railway Junction

Guwahati: Three Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) during an operation at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam while travelling aboard the Guwahati–Sairang Express, train number 15609 during ongoing Durga Puja celebration.

The detained people have been identified as Bilal Hussain, Amir Ali and Hasan Mia, reportedly residents of Sunamganj district in Bangladesh.

As per information , the three allegedly entered India around three months ago by crossing the India–Bangladesh border through Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

They informed the police team that they had paid Rs 15,000 to an alleged tout to facilitate their entry into the country.

After they entered India, three of them travelled to Uttar Pradesh, where they worked as labourers before being detained by the RPF at Lumding Railway Junction.

However, details surrounding the operation and the subsequent investigation remain limited. The RPF is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Further information against the detained people and the alleged involvement of the intermediary is awaited.