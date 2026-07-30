Meghalaya Urges Centre to Acquire Border Land for India-Bangladesh Fencing

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has urged the Centre to acquire land along sections of the India-Bangladesh border where the mandatory 150-yard fencing norm would leave Indian villages outside the security barrier.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state had raised the issue with the Ministry of Home Affairs and held discussions with the BSF and NBCC India. He said villages in areas such as Pynursla lie within the 150-yard zone and fencing under existing norms would isolate residents outside the barrier.

Tynsong said the state had proposed outright acquisition of the affected land if the 150-yard norm could not be relaxed, enabling villagers and farmers to relocate. He added that the government was awaiting the Centre's response and had asked authorities to halt fencing work in such locations until the issue was resolved.

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