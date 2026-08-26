Assam to Build Child-Friendly Anganwadi Centres; 3.8 Lakh PMAY Homes Approved

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the that state is strengthening early childhood care and learning infrastructure through the development of child-friendly Anganwadi Centres.

As per Sarma, 4,560 such centres have already been constructed, while work on another 4,494 is underway. The centres are being equipped with learning materials, play equipment, drinking water facilities and trained instructors to provide children with safe and supportive spaces during their formative years.

In another development, Assam has received approval for 3.8 lakh new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), involving an investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

In another development, after a meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sarma said additional PMAY houses would also be sanctioned for flood-affected areas to support rehabilitation and reconstruction. Housing assistance will also be extended to tea garden areas across the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister received a sanction letter for Rs139 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The funds are expected to support agricultural investment and promote sustainable farming practices in Assam.