University Students Injured in Road Accident at Jamugurihat

Guwahati: Today, a road accident was reported at Kusumtola on the four-lane National Highway in Jamugurihat early, after a speeding Bolero collided with an Ertiga carrying several examination candidates.

As per a statement, the students, who were travelling to Gauhati University for an examination, were inside the Ertiga when the accident occurred. The vehicles involved have been identified by their registration numbers, AS-01GF-0464 and AS-32A-4162.

The collision left both vehicles severely damaged. One of the examination candidates reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Sources said the Bolero was travelling from Arunachal Pradesh when it collided with the Ertiga, which was reportedly stationary at the time of the incident. After the impact, the Bolero overturned, leaving its occupants injured.

The accident caused concern among other road users in the area and briefly disrupted traffic along the busy highway. Further details regarding the exact cause of the collision and the condition of those injured are awaited.