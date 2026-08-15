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Assam to Celebrate 800 Years of Sukapha’s Arrival with Grand Programme in 2028

Assam will mark 800 years of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s arrival in 2028 with a grand celebration showcasing his legacy and Assam’s rich cultural heritage.
Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha
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Guwahati: Assam is set to observe the 800th anniversary of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley in 2028 with a major state-wide programme highlighting his historical legacy and Assam’s cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his Independence Day message, said Sukapha holds a lasting and important place in Assam’s history. He said the Ahom kingdom founder’s arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley marked the beginning of a long period of integration, coexistence and unity that contributed to the formation of Assamese society.

Sarma said the state government plans to use the 800-year milestone to present Sukapha’s legacy and Assam’s rich cultural heritage to audiences across India and abroad.

Sukapha arrived in the Brahmaputra Valley in 1228 and established the Ahom kingdom in Assam. The Ahom rule continued for nearly six centuries and left a significant impact on the region’s political, social and cultural history.

The 800-year commemoration is expected to focus on the history and cultural contributions of the Ahom period, while also highlighting Sukapha’s role in shaping Assam’s social fabric.

The state government aims to make the milestone a platform to showcase Assam’s historical and cultural identity on a wider national and global stage.

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Chaolung Sukapha
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