Assam to Explore Regional Rapid Transit System on Delhi–Meerut Model

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Assam is exploring the possibility of developing a high-speed regional rail network on the lines of the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Sarma said preliminary discussions were underway with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to prepare a blueprint for a possible regional rapid transit system connecting key growth areas across Assam.

“An Assam Rapid Transit System (RRTS), on the lines of Delhi–Meerut? Preliminary talks with Asian Development Bank Headquarters are underway to chart a blueprint for sustainable transport connecting key growth areas. Will keep you updated as discussions progress,” Sarma said in a social media post on twitter.

However, details of the proposed network, including possible routes, cities or growth centres to be connected, project costs and the implementation timeline, have not yet been disclosed.

The Delhi–Meerut RRTS is designed to provide faster regional connectivity between Delhi and major urban centres in the National Capital Region. Himanta Biswa Sarma said discussions with the ADB were still at a preliminary stage, with further details expected to emerge as consultations progress.