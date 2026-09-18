Himanta Biswa Sarma Highlights Bamboo’s Role in Livelihoods and Industry

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the growing use of bamboo in the state, saying the sector is creating new opportunities for livelihoods, entrepreneurship and industries.

Marking World Bamboo Day on 18th September , Sarma said Assam’s abundant bamboo resources were being utilised for a wide range of products, from everyday items to industrial applications. “From everyday products to new industries, Assam’s bamboo is creating new opportunities for our people,” Sarma said in a post on Twitter.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the bamboo sector was driving skills development, supporting livelihoods and encouraging entrepreneurship while opening up avenues for sustainable growth across the state.

Assam has been seeking to expand the economic potential of bamboo beyond its traditional uses. The plant is increasingly being utilised in handicrafts, construction, furniture, food products and other industries.

World Bamboo Day is observed annually on 18th September to raise awareness about the importance of bamboo and promote its sustainable use.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the sector could contribute to livelihood generation while supporting sustainable economic growth in Assam.