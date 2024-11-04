Assam to Get Ekta Mall Next Year: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the state capital will get its own Ekta Mall by 2025 and the construction for the same is now underway.

“The #EktaMall in Guwahati is taking shape and is expected to be completed by 2025. This ₹278 cr project, spread over 38,713 Sq. mts will house products from all districts of Assam and all States of the country. Once ready, it will stand as a hallmark of national integration,” mentioned the chief minister on Monday over his social media handles.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an Ekta Mall in Kevadia, Gujarat. The mall is a one-stop destination where one can find handicraft and handloom products from various states of the country. Situated near the Statue of Unity, the mall is developed on the theme of Unity in Handicraft and Handloom Diversity. PM Modi was seen spending time in the stalls of the Northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to social media to express his emotions on the displaying of the exemplary products & crafts made by the artisans of the Northeast region at Ekta Mall. He said that this is yet another example of the Prime Minister's love and affection for the art and craft of the Northeast. He called it a "big morale booster."