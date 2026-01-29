Assam to Get Institute of Wildlife Health & Research in Chabua

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research will be laid at Chabua on January 30 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sarma termed this a significant step towards strengthening animal welfare and wildlife conservation in the state.
Sharing the update on social media, Sarma said the upcoming institute would enhance research and diagnostic capabilities related to wildlife health and support better policy formulation.
“Assam leads in animal welfare! The foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health & Research in Chabua will be laid by Adarniya Amit Shah ji on 30 January, which will boost research and diagnostic efforts and help in framing better policy interventions for our wildlife,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
The institute is expected to play a key role in addressing wildlife diseases, improving scientific research, and supporting conservation efforts, particularly in a biodiversity-rich state like Assam.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Dibrugarh on a two-day visit to Assam. On January 30, apart from laying the foundation stone of the wildlife institute in Chabua, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the second Assam Assembly building in Dibrugarh.
During his visit, the Home Minister will attend the Mising Cultural Festival in Dhemaji before proceeding to Guwahati, where he is slated to participate in a party meeting at the BJP headquarters. After the meeting, Shah will leave for West Bengal.
The visit is seen as significant, with multiple development and organisational engagements lined up across Upper Assam and the state capital.