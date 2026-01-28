North East Integrating with Mainstream Development: President Murmu in Parliament

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the North Eastern region is steadily integrating with the mainstream of national development, citing major strides in infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare and industrial growth over the past decade.
“Now, the North Eastern region is also integrating with the mainstream of development. Assam in the North-Eastern region is the land of great icons like Srimanta Sankardev. Soon, a semiconductor chip manufactured in Assam will become a lifeline for electronic products worldwide,” she said while addressing a joint sitting of Parliament.
She also said that unprecedented attention has been given to improving connectivity across the region, especially in remote, hilly, tribal and border areas.
According to the President, more than 7,200 kilometres of National Highways have been constructed in the North East during the last 11 years, significantly easing access to far-flung regions.
She claimed that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, around 50,000 kilometres of rural roads have been built, improving connectivity to markets, hospitals and schools.
“These roads have transformed everyday life by bringing essential services closer to the people,” Murmu added.
The President also underscored the expansion of railway infrastructure, noting that over Rs 80,000 crore has been invested in the North Eastern rail network in the last 11 years. She pointed out that the capitals of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram are now connected through broad-gauge rail lines, opening new avenues for economic growth, employment and tourism.
Commenting on the health infrastructure, she said it has also seen major improvements. She referred to the establishment of the State Cancer Institute in Itanagar and a medical college in Sivasagar, Assam.
“Similarly, the medical college in Sikkim’s Sichey and the women and children’s hospital in Agartala will greatly enhance healthcare facilities,” the President said, adding that such initiatives are creating a robust and resilient health system in the North Eastern region.