Assam to Get Mobile Phone Manufacturing Unit Soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday indicated that Assam is set to enter electronics manufacturing with a mobile phone manufacturing unit expected to come up in the state soon.
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said “Made in India, Made in Assam” will soon become a reality with the proposed mobile handset manufacturing facility, underscoring the state’s push towards industrial growth and self-reliance.
"Made in India, Made in Assam. Coming Soon: A Mobile phone manufacturing unit in Assam!" he wrote on X.
Earlier, while interacting with journalists at Koinadhora here on January 1, Sarma said the government was in advanced stages of efforts to secure a mobile manufacturing unit, which he said would generate employment and strengthen Assam’s manufacturing ecosystem.
The Chief Minister also outlined a major initiative in the health sector, particularly in cancer care, adding, "The state government is working to install a Proton Therapy machine at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore as part of Assam’s cancer care grid".
Sarma said Assam has steadily upgraded its radiology infrastructure over the past few years and has taken steps to establish 17 cancer hospitals across the state, of which nine are already functional.
"The proposed Proton Therapy facility would mark a major advancement in cancer treatment," he said. He further that the tender process for the project has already been initiated.
He also noted that Proton Therapy is a precision-based radiological treatment for cancer and that no public health system in India currently has such a facility. Once operational, Assam would become the first state in the country to offer Proton Therapy in the government healthcare sector.
The Chief Minister said the facility would reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside Assam and help position the state as a medical tourism hub.