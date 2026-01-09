Tripura Records Lowest Crime Rate in Two Decades: DGP Anurag

Agartala: Tripura recorded a significant drop in overall crime in 2025, with the state registering its lowest crime rate in the past two decades, said Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the DGP said a total of 3,698 criminal cases were reported during the year, down from 4,033 cases in 2024, marking an overall decline of 8.3 per cent.
He described the trend as a historic achievement for the state, attributing it to sustained policing efforts and improved cooperation between the police and the public.
"This year signifies a historic low in crime for Tripura over the past 20 years, reflecting the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and community engagement,” he said.
According to the data shared, property-related offences fell by 16 per cent, with 293 cases recorded in 2025 against 349 in the previous year. Cases of murder also declined sharply by 18 per cent, from 116 to 95.
Incidents involving hurt and assault dropped by 14 per cent to 699 cases, compared to 815 in 2024.
The DGP further said incidents of rioting decreased by 26 per cent, with 17 cases reported last year against 23 earlier.
"Crimes against women also showed a downward trend, reducing from 724 cases in 2024 to 665 in 2025," he added.
On the narcotics front, enforcement under the NDPS Act rose by 11 per cent in 2025. The value of seized and destroyed contraband more than doubled, increasing from Rs 849 crore in 2024 to Rs 1,636 crore last year, reflecting intensified action against organised drug networks.
Describing 2025 as one of the best-performing years for policing in Tripura over the past 20 years, Anurag said the police would continue to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly against drug-related offences, to ensure peace and safety across the state.