Security Forces Destroy Nearly 65 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi

Imphal: Security forces have carried out large-scale operations against illicit poppy cultivation in parts of Manipur over the past two days and destroyed nearly 65 acres of illegal crops, said Manipur Police on Friday.
The operations were carried out in coordination with the Forest Department and district authorities.
On January 16, a joint team comprising security personnel, Forest Department officials and an Executive Magistrate from Churachandpur conducted an operation in the Suangkong hill range under Behiang police station in Churachandpur district. During the drive, around 10 acres of poppy fields were uprooted and destroyed.
As per Manipur Police, items used for cultivation, including salt, urea and spraying equipment, were also seized and destroyed on the spot.
"On 16.01.2026, a combined team of security forces, forest department along with Executive Magistrate, Churachandpur destroyed about 10 (ten) acres of poppy cultivation at the hill range of Suangkong Hill range under Behiang-PS, Churachandpur district. Materials found at the site like salt, urea, sprayers etc used in poppy cultivation were destroyed," Manipur Police wrote on X.
A day earlier, on January 15, a similar operation was carried out in Kangpokpi district where joint teams destroyed approximately 55 acres of poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of S. Khonomphai and Denglen villages under Saikul police station.
"On 15.01.2026, a combined team of security forces, forest department destroyed about 55 (fifty five) acres of poppy cultivation at the hill range of S. Khonomphai village and Denglen village under Saikul-PS, Kangpokpi district," the Police added.
Four temporary huts erected at the cultivation sites were dismantled, and materials such as fertiliser bags, spray pumps, pipes and herbicides were destroyed.
Police said such operations will continue as part of the state’s sustained campaign against illegal poppy cultivation and narcotics-related activities.