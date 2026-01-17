Security Forces Destroy Nearly 65 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi

"On 16.01.2026, a combined team of security forces, forest department along with Executive Magistrate, Churachandpur destroyed about 10 (ten) acres of poppy cultivation at the hill range of Suangkong Hill range under Behiang-PS, Churachandpur district. Materials found at the site like salt, urea, sprayers etc used in poppy cultivation were destroyed," Manipur Police wrote on X.