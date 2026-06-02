91.7% Of Women In Assam Now Linked To Formal Banking System: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out the remarkable progress the state has made in financial inclusion, announcing that 91.7 per cent of women are connected with formal banking system in Assam.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the greater access to banking services for women has played a crucial role in strengthening families and promoting inclusive development across the state.

"When a woman gains access to banking, an entire family moves forward. Today, 91.7% of women in Assam are part of the formal banking system, a testament to our commitment to empowering Nari Shakti and ensuring that development reaches every household," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said that it was a huge step in Assam's march towards financial inclusion as a majority of women in the state now had savings bank accounts and passbooks. This has enabled greater access to government welfare schemes, financial services, and savings opportunities.

It is a result of the collective efforts of the Central and State Governments in providing access to banking services, improving financial literacy and promoting women's involvement in the formal sector.

Increased financial inclusion of women is thought to have led to increased economic independence, better financial management of the household, and improved access to government benefits delivered via direct benefit transfer (DBT) systems.

While talking about the government's agenda for women empowerment and inclusive growth, the Chief Minister presented the data to highlight the fact that financial access for women is still a significant challenge in Assam's development.

The success reflects the state's ongoing initiatives to address the financial needs of its citizens and to support the economic empowerment particularly among women in rural and underserved communities.