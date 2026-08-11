India Wins 17 Medals on Opening Day of U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship

Guwahati: India made an impressive start at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, winning 17 medals, including four gold, on the opening day.

The Indian contingent has secured four gold, four silver and nine bronze medals at the championship, which began on Sunday. Indian fencers finished on the podium in all six individual events across the Sabre, Foil and Epee disciplines.

In the men’s Sabre event, Nikhil Wagh won the gold medal, while Lakshay Badser claimed silver. Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba added bronze medals to India’s tally.

In men’s Foil, Tejas Patil secured silver, while Hemash Sanasam won bronze. In the men’s Epee event, Lokesh Vemani bagged silver, while Shaurya Ashwini and Godwin Anbkess secured bronze medals.

India also performed strongly in the women’s events. Joys Ashita won gold in Foil, with Kanaglakshmi taking silver. Prachi Lohan claimed gold in women’s Epee, while Nivedhya Nair and Anupriya won bronze medals.

In women’s Sabre, Jeferlin secured gold, Aakhari won silver, and Shreya Gupta added another bronze to India’s medal tally.

With 17 medals already secured, the Indian team will aim to maintain its momentum in the remaining events of the championship.