Assam to Seek IIT Guwahati's Help for Long-Term Brahmaputra Erosion Solution

Guwahati: The Assam government will seek the expertise of IIT Guwahati to develop a long-term solution to the recurring riverbank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The announcement came after Sarma visited erosion-affected areas in Chabua, Balijan, Pukhurijan, Dinjan and Rahmoria in Dibrugarh district, where he reviewed the situation and interacted with affected residents.

"Our teams are working to address the problem. I will soon hold a meeting with experts from IIT Guwahati to find a permanent solution to river erosion," the chief minister said.

Describing riverbank erosion as one of Assam's biggest geographical challenges, Sarma said the state loses large stretches of land every year due to the Brahmaputra's changing course.

He said the government is working to strengthen vulnerable riverbanks using modern technology and scientific methods to minimise erosion.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, experts from IIT Guwahati will help prepare a sustainable strategy to tackle erosion along the Brahmaputra.

The proposed scientific approach will complement the state government's Rs 90-crore erosion mitigation project, which aims to protect vulnerable riverbank areas and reduce the impact on affected communities.

During his visit, Sarma assured erosion-affected families of the government's continued support and reiterated its commitment to implementing long-term measures to protect lives, property and agricultural land from river erosion.