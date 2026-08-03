Trump Says Fresh US-Iran Talks Expected Today Through Regional Mediators

Guwahati: US President Donald Trump has said that fresh negotiations with Iran are expected to take place on Monday through regional intermediaries, signalling a renewed diplomatic effort to ease tensions between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said communication channels with Iran remained active. He revealed that diplomatic efforts involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran had prompted him to halt what he described as a planned large-scale military strike.

The US president also expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, while stating that both sides were working towards a deal on the denuclearisation of Iran.

According to Israeli media reports, regional mediators are trying to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month that would keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz open and toll-free for 60 days.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that talks between Iran and Oman on a joint operational mechanism to manage the vital maritime corridor are in the final stages.

The earlier framework had collapsed after differences emerged over its interpretation. While Trump maintained that the waterway should remain permanently open, Iran insisted that any agreement must preserve its sovereign control over the key shipping route.