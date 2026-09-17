Assam: Transport Minister Charan Boro Resigns as BTC MCLA

Guwahati: Today, Transport Minister Charan Boro has resigned as a Member of the Council Legislative Assembly representing the Rowta Council constituency under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Today, Boro submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the BTC, after his re-election from the Mazbat Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and his subsequent induction into the state Cabinet.

Boro had been serving as the MCLA for the Rowta constituency in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He stepped down from the BTC post after taking charge as Transport Minister in the Assam Government.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Boro contested from Mazbat on a Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) ticket and secured 84,718 votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Priti Rekha Barla of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha who polled 29,172 votes.

With his resignation, Boro has relinquished his position in the BTC while continuing his responsibilities as a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly and as a minister in the state government.

Further details are awaited.