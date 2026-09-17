Himanta Biswa Sarma Marks PM Modi’s Birthday with ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’

Guwahati: Today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with a special event at the historic Tangra session, where he lit a lamp while praying for the Prime Minister’s long life.

In a social media post, Sarma expressed his wishes for Modi’s good health and longevity, saying, “May the great soul Shri Shri Shankaradev bestow upon the Prime Minister ji excellent health and long life—this is my heartfelt wish.”

Sarma also appealed to people across Assam to light an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ in the evening to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday and pray for his long, healthy and prosperous life.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government marked the occasion by providing financial assistance of Rs 278 crore to young entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (CMAAA).

The initiative aims to support young entrepreneurs in establishing and expanding their businesses and contribute to the broader goal of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The celebrations across Assam combined the birthday observances with initiatives focused on entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.