Guwahati: A man accused of practising medicine without proper authorisation was arrested in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on 26th November after, a joint operation by Hajo Police and Dadara Police. The accused, identified as Khaybar Ullah of Saniadi village in Hajo, was allegedly treating patients while claiming an association with the AYUSH Department.

Khaybar Ullah, a resident of Saniadi village in Hajo, was arrested over allegations that he had been practising medicine without the necessary authorisation.

According to the information provided, Ullah had allegedly been treating patients for a prolonged period while posing as a doctor. His claimed association with the AYUSH Department is also part of the matter being examined.

The arrest followed a joint operation involving Hajo Police and Dadara Police in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. After the arrest, searches were reportedly conducted at Ullah's residence and a pharmacy associated with him.

During the searches, police reportedly seized a large number of stickers and medicines described in the initial information as objectionable.

The exact number of medicines and stickers recovered, their descriptions and their intended use were not provided in the available information.

The seizures are expected to form part of the investigation into the allegations surrounding Ullah's activities. During his detention, Ullah reportedly claimed to be associated with the AYUSH Department. However, the exact statement made by the accused was not available.

Police are investigating his claimed connection with the department and whether he possessed the required authorisation to provide medical treatment.

The investigation is expected to examine the accused's claimed professional association, his authorisation to practise medicine and the medicines recovered during the searches. The case remains under investigation, with the allegations against Khaybar Ullah yet to be established through the legal process.